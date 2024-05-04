The Launch of the Galway Theatre Festival takes place in Galway City
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The launch of the 15th Galway Theatre Festival took place yesterday evening in Electric in Galway City.
The festival, which will run until May 11th will feature 9 days of theatre, spectacle and storytelling- showcasing the vibrant performance culture of Ireland’s festival city.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The goal of the Festival is to bring a fresh and lively programme of performance to the streets and venues of Galway and will provide a platform for both national artists and artists based in the West of Ireland.
Tickets for the festival can now be purchased online through Galway Theatre Festival.com or from the Town Hall Theatre Box Office.
The post The Launch of the Galway Theatre Festival takes place in Galway City appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Train services disrupted this evening due to engineering works
Customers travelling to and from Galway to Athenry on Iarnród Eireann this evening are being advi...
Independent TD says that the government needs to re-examine the affordable Housing Scheme
The Government need to re-examine the Affordable Housing Scheme as it is not workable in many par...
Glór Tíre success is a ‘milestone’ for Galway country star
The year is only four months old – but already Galway country music star Claudia Buckley can desc...
Marty Party takes flight!
Last year he took his inaugural Marty Party on the road all over Ireland – but this time broadcas...
New double-deckers will sate increased demand
Bus Éireann plans to deploy two double-decker coaches to help sate soaring demand for buses to an...
Additional GP clinics to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG
Additional GP clinics are to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG The Gal...
Coláiste Iognáid students make Senior category of National Student Enterprise final
Transition Year Coláiste Iognáid students have reached the national finals of the Student Enterpr...
Spiddal launch for new programme for female entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht areas
A new programme for female entrepreneurs in the Gaeltacht areas of Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, ...
Fleadh na gCuach Kinvara festival celebrates it’s 30th anniversary
Fleadh na gCuach celebrates its 30th anniversary this bank holiday weekend in Kinvara. The festiv...