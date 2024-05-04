The launch of the 15th Galway Theatre Festival took place yesterday evening in Electric in Galway City.

The festival, which will run until May 11th will feature 9 days of theatre, spectacle and storytelling- showcasing the vibrant performance culture of Ireland’s festival city.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The goal of the Festival is to bring a fresh and lively programme of performance to the streets and venues of Galway and will provide a platform for both national artists and artists based in the West of Ireland.

Tickets for the festival can now be purchased online through Galway Theatre Festival.com or from the Town Hall Theatre Box Office.

The post The Launch of the Galway Theatre Festival takes place in Galway City appeared first on Galway Bay FM.