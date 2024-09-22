Taoiseach officially opens 50-bed ward block at Portiuncula University Hospital

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
Taoiseach Simon Harris has officially opened a new 50-bed ward block at Portiuncula University Hospital, setting the seal on a €35 million capital investment for the hospital site.
This new development delivers in-patient single room accommodation in line with all current modern-day standards. The project consists of a two-storey building and is linked to the existing hospital by a corridor.
The Orchard and Garbally Wards each have 25 single rooms with ensuite facilities and includes two dedicated negative pressure isolation rooms on each floor. This will facilitate the relocation of two existing wards from the main hospital building which are outdated.
The single room accommodation will also reduce patient exposure to possible infections while in hospital. These new wards will improve the patient’s journey, reduce length of stay and reduce the number of in-house patient transfers between wards.
Both wards will treat medical and respiratory patients and will commence facilitating patients on a phased basis from mid-October 2024.
Taoiseach Simon Harris described this as ‘a special project’ for him personally.
“As Minister for Health, I met with local representatives and staff at the hospital and heard directly about the need for this project. I am absolutely delighted to be here as Taoiseach to officially open it,” he said.
“I know how much this project means to the people of Galway and Roscommon and the impact it will have on this region. This €35 million investment will deliver modern facilities designed to improve the patient experience,” he added.
Portiuncula General Manager James Keane also welcomed the new development.
“These new wards will improve our patient’s hospital experience and will provide an improved working environment for our staff,” he said.
Senator Aisling Dolan described the opening as ‘a day of celebration’ that will ‘transform patient care in our region’.
“No longer will staff struggle to bring in equipment around a bed or try to manage infection control in large multi-bed wards. Now each patient and family will have privacy and dignity especially in difficult times,” she said/
“I led the delegation that fought the case for patient care in the West in 2019 in Leinster House and An Taoiseach Simon Harris signed Ministerial approval as then Minister for Health and commencement of works in November 2019.
“It is wonderful to see this fantastic new building which will impact the lives of so many families and I look forward to hearing people talking about the major changes in our hospital,” she added.
Pictured: Taoiseach Simon Harris at the official opening of the 50 bedded ward block at Portiuncula University Hospital with (from left) Ann Cosgrove, Interim CEO Saolta Group; James Keane, Hospital Manager; Mary Mahon, Director of Nursing and Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West.
