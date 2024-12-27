Survey reveals Oranmore, Claregalway and Athenry are top choices for affordable housing in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A recent survey has revealed that Oranmore, Claregalway and Athenry are the top three first-choice locations for affordable housing in the county.

The Affordable Housing Survey was conducted by Galway County Council from September 4th to October 13th.

The survey received 467 unique responses, revealing strong public interest for Affordable Housing in County Galway.

Two thirds of respondents expressed a preference for a house, while three quarters of respondents expressed preference for a 3 or 4 bedroom property.

Just over half of respondents indicated they are ready to apply for an affordable home immediately, while just 18 percent are on the housing waiting list.

Just over a third of respondents expressed interest in Cost Rental properties, and 88 percent said they were first time buyers.

The survey revealed a diverse income range among respondents, with a clear demand for affordable housing to be tailored to middle-income households.

38% earned between €30,000 and €50,000, and a combined 43% earning between €50,000 and €90,000 annually.

Galway County Council will use the results to inform the development of future affordable housing projects.]