Substantial residential licensed premises and shop for sale in Castleblakeney

Cathal Moran & Co. Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors have recently brought to the market this substantial residential licenced premises together with local shop situated in the heart of Castleblakeney Village, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Trading successfully over the last 30 years as “Gerrys Macs Bar and Lounge”, this landmark and high profile corner premises occupies a fantastic village location on the main R339 Galway/Menlough /Ballinasloe route and offers to the market an excellent opportunity to acquire a 4 bedroomed residence and ancillary bar and lounge premises with large rear function room together with spacious rear car park and the attaching local village shop.

The property is for sale as a fully operational trading entity with excellent goodwill from well-established local trade, passing trade and captive business in this strong agricultural, sporting and cultural hinterland

located only a few miles from Mountbellew and 15 miles Ballinasloe in the heart of the county.

The property is presented to an excellent standard in traditional design and layout and with ample scope and potential for other business development and consolidation given the large size of the business premises and profile location of this attractive property opportunity.

The accommodation briefly comprises:

Front bar, pool room, rear lounge and function room with dance floor, ancillary/toilets, kitchen and store rooms.

Upstairs: 4 bedrooms and bathroom, adjacent village shop and substantial car parking forecourt.

This is an excellent business and lifestyle and investment opportunity for astute purchasers seeking a combined residence and business premises offering tremendous potential and investment worth.

