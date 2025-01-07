Substantial residential licensed premises and shop for sale in Castleblakeney

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Cathal Moran & Co. Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors have recently brought to the market this substantial residential licenced premises together with local shop situated in the heart of Castleblakeney Village, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.
Trading successfully over the last 30 years as “Gerrys Macs Bar and Lounge”, this landmark and high profile corner premises occupies a fantastic village location on the main R339 Galway/Menlough /Ballinasloe route and offers to the market an excellent opportunity to acquire a 4 bedroomed residence and ancillary bar and lounge premises with large rear function room together with spacious rear car park and the attaching local village shop.
The property is for sale as a fully operational trading entity with excellent goodwill from well-established local trade, passing trade and captive business in this strong agricultural, sporting and cultural hinterland
located only a few miles from Mountbellew and 15 miles Ballinasloe in the heart of the county.
The property is presented to an excellent standard in traditional design and layout and with ample scope and potential for other business development and consolidation given the large size of the business premises and profile location of this attractive property opportunity.
The accommodation briefly comprises:
Front bar, pool room, rear lounge and function room with dance floor, ancillary/toilets, kitchen and store rooms.
Upstairs: 4 bedrooms and bathroom, adjacent village shop and substantial car parking forecourt.
This is an excellent business and lifestyle and investment opportunity for astute purchasers seeking a combined residence and business premises offering tremendous potential and investment worth.
For further details please contact Cathal Moran & Co. Auctioneers at 091-850802 or www.cathalmoran.com
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Closures on Salmon Weir Bridge from tomorrow to facilitate continuing inspection works
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3 days of closures on the Salmon Weir Bridge in the c...
Two Status Orange Low Temperature and Ice warnings to hit Galway with only 8 hour respite
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSchools and businesses will have to make decisions ab...
Protest in Galway city next Monday over closure of Pálás Cinema
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest is to be held next Monday afternoon outside...
Údarás na Gaeltachta completes €700,000 investment in Spiddal industrial estate
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMÚdarás na Gaeltachta has completed a €700 thousand in...
Trolley figures continue to climb at Galway's public hospitals amid flu surge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTrolley figures at Galway's public hospitals are clim...
Noel Grealish and Sean Canney among group to be invited to Government formation talks in coming days
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Noel Grealish and Galway East TD Sean ...
Tributes paid as Tuam Mother and Baby Home survivor Rosie McKinney laid to rest
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTributes have been paid to Tuam Mother and Baby Home ...
Met Eireann upgrades low temperature and ice warning to Orange
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMet Éireann has upgraded the low temperature and ice ...
Galway ranked in top 30 most congested cities in Europe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been ranked in the top 30 most-congested c...