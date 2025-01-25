Students explore benefits of movement breaks on concentration and academic performance

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Two Galway second-level students have embarked on a groundbreaking project that highlights the benefits of movement breaks for enhancing concentration and improving test scores.
And Dunmore Community School’s Saoirse Callanan and Abbey Flatley – under the guidance of their lead mentor, Elaine McGinty, and through Teen-Turn’s Project Squad program – have managed to turn a personal observation into an innovative scientific exploration.
The idea for their project stemmed from Saoirse’s sister, who takes movement breaks to manage pain. This sparked the students’ curiosity about the broader benefits of such breaks for everyone, not just those with specific needs.
“We wanted to investigate how movement breaks could positively impact focus and academic performance,” they explained.
The Project Squad sessions supported by Teen-Turn were a weekly highlight for Saoirse and Abbey.
“These sessions were the best part of our week,” they said. “It was amazing to discuss science with friends and see what other girls across Ireland were working on.”
The students also participated in a Saturday Super Session at UG, which they found both enjoyable and insightful. “We made new friends, had fun, and exchanged ideas about our projects,” they said.
Their first-time participation in the SciFest@Teen-Turn event which brings together Teen-Turn participants from all over Ireland at the end of their twelve-week Project Squad program was nerve-wracking but ultimately rewarding.
“We felt happy, relieved, and confident after our pitch and the judges’ questions,” they said. “It was an amazing experience that made us eager to participate again.”
The girls were delighted to be awarded third place in the Junior Science category.
The project was also featured at the BT Young Scientist competition last week, a milestone that the students described as a thrilling experience.
Looking ahead, Saoirse and Abbey plan to expand their project by testing additional variables and gathering more data from diverse class groups.
While Saoirse is considering a career in the tech industry, Abbey’s path lies elsewhere, but both students are grateful for the skills and inspiration the program has provided.
Elaine McGinty, their lead mentor and a teacher at Dunmore Community School, praised Teen-Turn for the opportunities it offers.
“Their programs spark interest in science and technology while empowering young women by giving them a platform to shine,” she said.
“It’s truly inspiring to see the confidence and enthusiasm in our students as they engage in these activities and grow.”
Pictured: Ground breakers…Dunmore Community School students Abbey Flatley and Saoirse Callanan with IBM’s Olesja Darnopiha.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 named Car of the Year 2025
Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 have been named “Car of the Year 2025”. The result was ...
Galway students lead the way in peer campaign to promote online safety
FOUR Galway students from Mercy College Woodford are among over 100 students across Ireland takin...
Stitch in time for teddies!
It’s almost two decades since the first Teddy Bear Hospital in Ireland was organised by Galway st...
Jeep adapts pricing strategy to boost confidence in shifting to EV model
Jeep Ireland is levelling the playing field by equalising the price of their Avenger range in ord...
Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSTATEMENT FROM HSE RE.UHG The Emergency Department at...
Major water outages across Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM120 thousand homes, farms and businesses remain witho...
City Storm Éowyn Update: Traffic Lights Out, Facilities Closed, Clean Up Continues
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTraffic lights remain out in a number of locations in...
M&M Qualtech recycles 36 tonnes of cardboard in 2024
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway-based manufacturing company, M&M Qualtech ...
Clean-up begins after Storm Éowyn
Repair crews and emergency services are out in force across the city and county after Galway felt...