Students explore benefits of movement breaks on concentration and academic performance

Two Galway second-level students have embarked on a groundbreaking project that highlights the benefits of movement breaks for enhancing concentration and improving test scores.

And Dunmore Community School’s Saoirse Callanan and Abbey Flatley – under the guidance of their lead mentor, Elaine McGinty, and through Teen-Turn’s Project Squad program – have managed to turn a personal observation into an innovative scientific exploration.

The idea for their project stemmed from Saoirse’s sister, who takes movement breaks to manage pain. This sparked the students’ curiosity about the broader benefits of such breaks for everyone, not just those with specific needs.

“We wanted to investigate how movement breaks could positively impact focus and academic performance,” they explained.

The Project Squad sessions supported by Teen-Turn were a weekly highlight for Saoirse and Abbey.

“These sessions were the best part of our week,” they said. “It was amazing to discuss science with friends and see what other girls across Ireland were working on.”

The students also participated in a Saturday Super Session at UG, which they found both enjoyable and insightful. “We made new friends, had fun, and exchanged ideas about our projects,” they said.

Their first-time participation in the SciFest@Teen-Turn event which brings together Teen-Turn participants from all over Ireland at the end of their twelve-week Project Squad program was nerve-wracking but ultimately rewarding.

“We felt happy, relieved, and confident after our pitch and the judges’ questions,” they said. “It was an amazing experience that made us eager to participate again.”

The girls were delighted to be awarded third place in the Junior Science category.

The project was also featured at the BT Young Scientist competition last week, a milestone that the students described as a thrilling experience.

Looking ahead, Saoirse and Abbey plan to expand their project by testing additional variables and gathering more data from diverse class groups.

While Saoirse is considering a career in the tech industry, Abbey’s path lies elsewhere, but both students are grateful for the skills and inspiration the program has provided.

Elaine McGinty, their lead mentor and a teacher at Dunmore Community School, praised Teen-Turn for the opportunities it offers.

“Their programs spark interest in science and technology while empowering young women by giving them a platform to shine,” she said.

“It’s truly inspiring to see the confidence and enthusiasm in our students as they engage in these activities and grow.”

Pictured: Ground breakers…Dunmore Community School students Abbey Flatley and Saoirse Callanan with IBM’s Olesja Darnopiha.