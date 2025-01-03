Status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A status yellow snow and ice warning will come into effect for Galway tomorrow.

It’ll be in place for Connacht and a number of other counties from 5pm tomorrow, and remain in place until 5pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a status Orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary for the same period.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures could drop to minus 12 degrees in some areas during the cold snap.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, says there will be significant snowfall: