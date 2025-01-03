  • Services

Services

Status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway tomorrow

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway tomorrow
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A status yellow snow and ice warning will come into effect for Galway tomorrow.

It’ll be in place for Connacht and a number of other counties from 5pm tomorrow, and remain in place until 5pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a status Orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary for the same period.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures could drop to minus 12 degrees in some areas during the cold snap.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, says there will be significant snowfall:

More like this:
no_space
HSE West and North West remain under significant pressure with rates of flu

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth services across the West and North West remain...

no_space
Save the Pálás – ‘We know that if it closes, it is very unlikely to ever open again’

Every effort has been urged to be made to ensure that the city’s arthouse cinema remains open bey...

no_space
Getting value for money is the top aim of City Council

Galway City Council said it will place huge emphasis on achieving value for money over the next f...

no_space
Gráinne Seoige experiment among moments of Galway’s political year

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley In a year packed with elections – t...

no_space
Air of gloom hangs over Sportsground after third consecutive URC defeat

By JOHN FALLON A new era is dawning for Connacht off the pitch but a familiar tale of woe is d...

no_space
Merlin Woods Community Garden is targeted for the second time in weeks

There was further shock in Doughiska this week as the Merlin Woods Community Garden was the targe...

no_space
City is fast becoming a go-to winter tourism spot

Galway is fast becoming a winter tourism hotspot as visitors flood the city to soak up the Christ...

no_space
Refusal for plans to replace derelict buildings in heart of Oranmore with apartments and retail

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty planners have turned down a project to demolis...

no_space
Glenamaddy student taking project on menstrual cycle and sports to BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHow does the menstrual cycle impact on sports perform...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up