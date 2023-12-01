  • Services

Speeding fines in Galway City halved after one road’s limit was raised

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

The number of motorists caught speeding in Galway City has almost halved after the limit was increased on a single road.

A public meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard this week that incidents of speeding went from 4,897 in the first ten months of last year to 2,835 for the same period this year.

The dramatic reduction was attributed in the main by Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche to the speed limit increase from 50km/h to 80km/h on Bóthar na dTreabh (pictured), the link between the Headford Road and the Tuam Road.

That road was revealed earlier this year as by far the worst in the country for speeding tickets, with fines of €326,000 levied against motorists in 2022.
