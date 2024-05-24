  • Services

Services

Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway

Published:

Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway
Share story:

A significant social housing development has been approved for the Oranmore Road in Claregalway.

Galway Council Council sought permission from An Bord Pleanala for 88 homes at Droim na Gaoithe, on the south side of the village.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The development would be an almost even mix of social and affordable homes – with mainly two and three bed units.

A number of objections were lodged by local residents associations against the plans.

Among their arguments were overdevelopment, potential traffic issues, and lack of supporting resources in the area.

One claimed that housing should be postponed until a bypass of Claregalway has been completed, along with other support services

Another said it would be out of character with the area – while it was further claimed there’s been a lack of owner-occupier developments over the last 15 years.

Others said the land should instead be used for burial plots, green spaces, or youth services.

An Bord Pleanala has now approved the project with a number of conditions.

They include that a planned public playground be completed before any occupation of homes – and 20 percent of the units be reserved for Irish speakers.

The post Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea

A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-lif...

no_space
New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska

The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska. The signage was put up...

no_space
Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award

Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Irel...

no_space
Croí launches new health unit to bring travelling service across County Galway

Cróí has launched its new mobile health unit, which will travel across County Galway delivering v...

no_space
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

A lucky Galway winner has scooped €50,000 with Prize Bonds. The bond BBI699720 was purchased in 2...

no_space
Local MEP Maria Walsh proposes new Minister of State dedicated to Fisheries

Local MEP Maria Walsh is proposing the introduction of a new Minister of State dedicated to Fishe...

no_space
Ardrahan resident marks her 105th birthday

One of Galway’s oldest residents is celebrating her birthday this week at the Little Flower...

no_space
Plans lodged for housing development at Headford Road

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development at Headford Road. The project led by Bomac D...

no_space
600 people without power in Kilcolgan and Balinderreen

There are around 600 people without power in the areas of Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen. The electr...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up