Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway

A significant social housing development has been approved for the Oranmore Road in Claregalway.

Galway Council Council sought permission from An Bord Pleanala for 88 homes at Droim na Gaoithe, on the south side of the village.





The development would be an almost even mix of social and affordable homes – with mainly two and three bed units.

A number of objections were lodged by local residents associations against the plans.

Among their arguments were overdevelopment, potential traffic issues, and lack of supporting resources in the area.

One claimed that housing should be postponed until a bypass of Claregalway has been completed, along with other support services

Another said it would be out of character with the area – while it was further claimed there’s been a lack of owner-occupier developments over the last 15 years.

Others said the land should instead be used for burial plots, green spaces, or youth services.

An Bord Pleanala has now approved the project with a number of conditions.

They include that a planned public playground be completed before any occupation of homes – and 20 percent of the units be reserved for Irish speakers.

