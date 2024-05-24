Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A significant social housing development has been approved for the Oranmore Road in Claregalway.
Galway Council Council sought permission from An Bord Pleanala for 88 homes at Droim na Gaoithe, on the south side of the village.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The development would be an almost even mix of social and affordable homes – with mainly two and three bed units.
A number of objections were lodged by local residents associations against the plans.
Among their arguments were overdevelopment, potential traffic issues, and lack of supporting resources in the area.
One claimed that housing should be postponed until a bypass of Claregalway has been completed, along with other support services
Another said it would be out of character with the area – while it was further claimed there’s been a lack of owner-occupier developments over the last 15 years.
Others said the land should instead be used for burial plots, green spaces, or youth services.
An Bord Pleanala has now approved the project with a number of conditions.
They include that a planned public playground be completed before any occupation of homes – and 20 percent of the units be reserved for Irish speakers.
The post Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea
A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-lif...
New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska
The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska. The signage was put up...
Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award
Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Irel...
Croí launches new health unit to bring travelling service across County Galway
Cróí has launched its new mobile health unit, which will travel across County Galway delivering v...
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds
A lucky Galway winner has scooped €50,000 with Prize Bonds. The bond BBI699720 was purchased in 2...
Local MEP Maria Walsh proposes new Minister of State dedicated to Fisheries
Local MEP Maria Walsh is proposing the introduction of a new Minister of State dedicated to Fishe...
Ardrahan resident marks her 105th birthday
One of Galway’s oldest residents is celebrating her birthday this week at the Little Flower...
Plans lodged for housing development at Headford Road
Plans have been lodged for a new housing development at Headford Road. The project led by Bomac D...
600 people without power in Kilcolgan and Balinderreen
There are around 600 people without power in the areas of Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen. The electr...