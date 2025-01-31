  • Services

Services

Scoil San Phroinsias one of two chosen as Ombudsman for Children Ambassador group

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Scoil San Phroinsias one of two chosen as Ombudsman for Children Ambassador group
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Scoil San Phroinsias in Tirellan Heights is one of two schools in Ireland to be chosen as an Ambassador group for the Ombudsman for Children.

The sixth class pupils are helping to raise awareness of children’s rights throughout their school and beyond.

As part of the programme, the class travelled to Child Talks 2024 in Dublin, and have been paid a visit by the Ombudsman for Children, Niall Muldoon.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin visited the school, to learn about the work being done by the class:

More like this:
no_space
Recount underway for Seanad panel with Sean Kyne and Shane Curley in strong contention

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA recount of count 18 is now underway for the Seanad'...

no_space
Battery fire incident in Claregalway now contained

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe ongoing battery fire incident in Claregalway has ...

no_space
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir and Educate Together Primary School remain closed today amid ongoing fire incident

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMColáiste Bhaile Chláir and the Educate Together Prima...

no_space
Sean Kyne and Shane Curley looking strong after 18th Seanad count but recount requested

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOutgoing Senator and former Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne an...

no_space
Councillor calls for Dyke Road apartments to be built on stilts and retain parking

Plans to transform Dyke Road car park into a high-rise block of flats could cost Galway City Coun...

no_space
Kinvara gathering to celebrate Brigit

Kinvara will celebrate the spirit of Brigit next Monday, February 3, with a colourful procession ...

no_space
City-based US giants keep close on eye Trump moves

With eight of the world’s top medical technology companies based in Galway, the recent announceme...

no_space
Ceol, drámaíocht agus spraoi at Tonnta 2025

The Tonnta festival, which celebrates Galway as a bilingual city, runs over the bank holiday week...

no_space
Rates bill may force 187-year-old city club to close its doors

The 187-year-old Galway Mechanics Institute has warned it may have to close its doors for good — ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up