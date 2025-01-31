Scoil San Phroinsias one of two chosen as Ombudsman for Children Ambassador group

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Scoil San Phroinsias in Tirellan Heights is one of two schools in Ireland to be chosen as an Ambassador group for the Ombudsman for Children.

The sixth class pupils are helping to raise awareness of children’s rights throughout their school and beyond.

As part of the programme, the class travelled to Child Talks 2024 in Dublin, and have been paid a visit by the Ombudsman for Children, Niall Muldoon.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin visited the school, to learn about the work being done by the class: