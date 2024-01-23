RSA warns road users in Galway to be wary of Storm Jocelyn
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The Road Safety Authority has warned road users that Storm Jocelyn is likely to result in wave overtopping in the West, as well as fallen trees and damage to powerlines.
Galway City Council has warned that high tide will be a 4pm (4.48 metres) and could result in overtopping of waves along coastal areas.
A Status Yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo at the moment will be upgraded to Status Orange from 5pm until midnight.
The RSA warned: “There will be very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts and this has the potential to cause to cause very large coastal waves with wave overtopping, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines and damage to already weakened structures.”
Gardaí in Galway added: “We are asking road users to be mindful of fallen trees, debris and flooding on the roads, particularly on secondary roads.”
Met Éireann said to expect damage to structures which were weakened by Storm Isha on Sunday.
(Photo by Joe O’Shaughnessy: A tree and ESB pole blown down at Rockbarton during Storm Isah on Sunday).
