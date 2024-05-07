Replacement Garda for Corofin Station to be appointed shortly
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A replacement Garda for Corofin Station is expected to be appointed shortly
Garda officials have confirmed to Galway Bay fm news they’re in the process of allocating a Garda to the station on a permanent basis.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The station is not 24, and comes under the remit of Tuam Garda station which operates on a 24 hour basis.
The Corofin vacancy was created as the previous Garda stationed there has been promoted to the Galway Regional and Divisional Headquarters.
The Gardai say they’re confident they will conclude the process in the coming weeks.
The post Replacement Garda for Corofin Station to be appointed shortly appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with &#...
UHG is country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today. There a...
Planning permission granted for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra
Planning permission has been granted for a new primary care centre in Knockncarra. Plans were lod...
Green light given for appointment of school traffic warden for Claregalway
The green light has been given for Galway County Council to appoint a schoool traffic warden for ...
Galway in top 5 producers of wind energy in April
Galway is in the top 5 producers of wind energy in the country. It comes as Ireland had the secon...
Gorse fire brought under control in Knocknacarra
A gorse fire has been brought under control in the Knocknacarra area of the city overnight. It br...
Genesys facilitate staff on their bikes!
A global pioneer in the world of AI, with its R&D centre based in the heart of Galway, has be...
Wardens crack down on litter louts
More than 30 vehicles were inspected by the authorities at two checkpoints at gateways to Conamar...
Organ recipients and donors’ relatives talk of life-changing moments as Commemorative Garden marks ten years
‘Emotional’. ‘Moving’. ‘Special’. The words echoed and re-echoed by those who attended Saturday’s...