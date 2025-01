This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Recruitment opportunities are to grow by 9% in Galway this year, according to FRS Recruitment.

This is 1% lower than the predicted national growth level.

In Galway, the strongest growth is predicted in IT, healthcare and commercial.

Some of the specific expected openings are for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, developers, retail staff and clerical officers.

FRS Recruitment has 10 offices nationwide including one in Ballybrit in Galway.