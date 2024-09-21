Record crowds as Cannonball supercars roar into town

An impressive 200 supercars – including one driving by the brother of F1 star Lewis Hamilton – descended on Salthill as Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle roared into town today, Saturday.

British racing driver Nicholas Hamilton – brother of Lewis – was joined by Swedish motorbike stunt rider Sara Aydin and a host of reality stars and models – as well as the colourful Cannonballers in costume – for another adrenalin fuelled supercar spectacle.

Those colourful costumes add to the melee – from Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Shreck to Gru, Minions to Marios, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out.

The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host town.

The brand-new Lamborghini Revoulto was unveiled in Ireland for the very first time and, this year, the sky was the limit for Cannonball as helicopters circled overhead.

Cannonball is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the awe-inspiring power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati.

Over its lifetime, Cannonball, founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon, has raised €1,638,432 for Irish charities, bringing a unique and inimitable electric atmosphere to host towns all over the country.

This year the official charity of Cannonball was the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation – an Irish children’s charity that funds and provides up to 100 hours per month of in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children from birth to six years of age with severe learning disability often associated with complex medical needs.

Cannonball offers spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world’s most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

Pictured: Capturing the excitement of Cannonball arriving to Salthill Galway for an overnight pitstop. Photo by Cormac Morgan