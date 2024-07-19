Quartet display their diverse styles in Kinvara Courthouse

Quartet, the latest exhibition at the KAVA Courthouse Gallery in Kinvara, which runs until this Sunday, features the work of four local artists.

They include 27-year-old Gabrielle Murphy, a self-taught textile artist and teacher at the city’s Coláiste Éinde, whose creations includes a punch needlework tapestry that depicts President Michael D Higgins, and one of his Bernese Mountain dogs

The artist hopes to present President Higgins with the piece, titled The President and his Dog

Gabrielle’s other fibre art is being shown in Kinvara alongside works from her co exhibitors, Liz Moran, John Kennedy and Janet Buell.

In addition to Gabrielle’s punch needlework the other three Quartet members use an eclectic and dynamic range of media, including paint, pastels, photography, embroidery, video, ink and collages.

John Kennedy is a studio painter and a plein air artist, and finds his inspiration in the natural world, which he paints in water-mixable oils as he reflects on the fragility of nature and humans’ affect on it, good and bad. Originally from Offaly and now living in Oranmore,he volunteers to lead others in paint-out sessions in and around his local area.

Liz Moran, who is in her final year as a mature student of Contemporary Art at ATU, paints intuitively – drawing on her studies in Marine Science and her love of sea swimming. She credits her time at the ATU with giving depth and structure to her practice, as she uses moving images, sound and paint to delve into the various realms of existence.

County Clare artist Janet Buell paints mostly with pastels, as she captures a variety of subjects – from birds and domestic livestock to florals and more abstract work. She describes her chosen medium as “often underestimated and misunderstood” and feels like she is an ambassador for pastels.

Visitor have opportunities to see the four artists at work during the run with coffee mornings, discussions and other visitor experiences, some of which are still ongoing.

Details of these events are at https://linktr.ee/Quartetartexhibition.

The Quartet show, which is running at the KAVA Courthouse Gallery. H91 K5T9. will continue until this Sunday, July 21, and is open daily from 11 am.

Pictured: Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Albert Dolan with artists Janet Buell, Gabrielle Murphy, Liz Moran and John Kennedy at Friday night’s opening in Kinvara.