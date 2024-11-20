Pupils from Gaelscoil Riabhach in Loughrea crowned primary school winners at science competition

Third and fourth class students in Gaelscoil Riabhach in Loughrea have been crowned winners at the RealLife Science Awards.

The thirty pupils and their teacher Brian Ó Meacháin, won the €1,000 first prize primary school for their video ‘Faoi Bhrú’ explaining air pressure.

More than 300 short science films, created by 2,300 young people in 99 schools and youth groups entered the awards, which were held at the University of Galway.

Here’s snippet of the pupils’ video, explaining – As Gaeilge – why our ears pop when we travel in an airplane: