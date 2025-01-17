Public urged to have their say as consultations for Renmore and Southpark Masterplans go live

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People are being urged to have their say as public consultations for both the Renmore and Southpark Masterplans are now live.

The consultations will run for six weeks, with two dedicated websites available for the masterplans, and more information on the city council website.

Meanwhile, public information events will be held for both plans in mid-February, with dates and locations to be announced.

Once opinions from the public and groups are gathered, another consultation will take place, taking into account the submissions received.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s crucial these plans reflect the views of the community