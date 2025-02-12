Public meeting to save city's Pálás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting takes place this evening to save the city’s Pálás Cinema.

It comes ahead of a commercial appraisal report expected in the coming weeks.

The current operator is winding up operations due to sustaining considerable financial losses.

The building is owned by Galway City Council and controversy had centred on the millions of euro in taxpayers money that was used to complete it.

However, a campaign is underway to prevent its closure, calling itself Pálás for the People, Arts and Culture Before profit

The public meeting takes place at 126 Artist Run Gallery in Hidden Valley at 7 this evening