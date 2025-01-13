Portiuncula Hospital continues to grapple with high trolley numbers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Portiuncula Hospital is continuing to grapple with high trolley numbers

31 patients are awaiting a bed at the Ballinasloe hospital today, while the figure at UHG is a high 51, the country’s third highest

Although the figure for Portiuncula may seem relatively low, the smaller hospital and its emergency department are far less equipped than UHG to deal with high levels of presentations

It’s been a difficult winter for both University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital, amid a surge in cases of flu and RSV]

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has been highly critical of the HSE for failing to have a plan in place to deal with a very predictable surge in trolley figures this winter

Nationally, 663 patients are on trolleys this afternoon, waiting for a bed