Portershed launch tech 'passport' to encourage international collaboration

Published:

Portershed launch tech 'passport' to encourage international collaboration
The Portershed in Galway city have launched a ‘passport’ system in collaboration with Gradignan in France.

The initiative allows tech startups from both locations to access coworking space abroad free of charge.

The programme offers a week-long stay with access to meeting spaces, offices resources and networking events in the historic Château de l’Ermitage in Gradignan.

The ‘passport’ system aims to foster international growth and collaboration while reducing the cost of expanding into new markets.

