Politicians urged to help with integration of 80 migrants into Anno Santo Hotel in Salthill
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Local politicians have been urged to help with the ‘positive integration’ of migrants into the community in Salthill after it was confirmed the Anno Santo Hotel is the latest Galway property to become home to asylum seekers.
Up to 80 international protection applicants will be housed at the hotel on Threadneedle Road by Christmas, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (CEDIY) has confirmed.
Its Community Engagement Team said it was impossible to say how long the former family-run hotel would be needed for migrants seeking refuge, but it had offered a one-year contract starting from this month.
There are 80 beds in the 20-room hotel, and the Department said the accommodation will be for “adult female international protection applicants”.
The Dept of CEDIY has confirmed the property was now owned and operated by Motver Limited, a company owned by John McGrath, who is from Knocknacarra.
The owner has “extensive experience” in the provision of accommodation centres for migrants, according to the Department, who said it would offer a training programme for the centre’s manager.
In a briefing to Galway politicians, the Community Engagement Team at the Dept of CEDIY said it hoped the Anno Santo would “come into use shortly” and added: “Your support in assisting the positive integration of International Protection applicants to the community is greatly appreciated.”
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, and for details of monies paid to Motver Ltd by the Department, see the December 15 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
