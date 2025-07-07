  • Services

Galway hospitals falling behind cancer treatment targets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s public hospitals are falling well behind targets for starting cancer treatments, according to a new research.

Hospitals have a target to start treating 90 percent of patients within 15 working days on medications like chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

But, figures compiled by TheJournal.ie show although the figure for UHG was 91 percent in 2023 – it fell to 76 percent in 2024, and so far this year it’s 73 percent.

At Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, the figures went from 53 percent in 2023, to 74 percent in 2024, and 75 percent so far this year.

Maria Delaney, Editor of The Journal Investigates, says those figures are still better than some other hospitals.

