Three Galway 'Super Junior' Ministers at centre of High Court case

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The High Court has begun hearing a constitutional challenge against the attendance and participation of so called “Super Junior Ministers” at government meetings.

The challenge was brought by Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who claims the practice of appointing such Ministers of State is “deeply problematic and unconstitutional.”

Article 28 of the Irish Constitution specifies that the Government shall consist of no less than seven and no more than fifteen members.

Over the past few decades, so-called Super-Junior Ministers have being allowed to attend meetings of government, and the issue for the court to decide here is whether their attendance and participation in meetings around the formulation of government policy is constitutional.

Lawyers for Sinn Fein TD, Pa Daly, say it is not.

This government has four super juniors: Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton, Fianna Fail TD Mary Butler and two members of the Regional Independents Group – Galway East TD Seán Canney and Galway West TD Noel Grealish.

Counsel for Deputy Daly told the court the constitution doesn’t provide for what he labelled as “add-ons.”

He said Super Juniors don’t have an office and are paying an allowance for a function that is inconsistent with the Irish Constitution.

The hearing continues.

