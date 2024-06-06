Political signs point to an independents day

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
As the country goes to the poll to elect our European and Council representatives, there were a couple of recurring themes – and a few weathervanes that might be interpreted as predictions!
First off, as expected, migration was a huge issue
Up to now – unlike other EU countries, the right had never much of a presence here, perhaps because Ireland was a predominantly monoethnic country. But over the last 20 years, the number of migrants who have come to live in Ireland has been substantial. The vast majority arrived on work visas and immigration visas and have fitted almost seamlessly into the fabric of the country.
But over 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine to Ireland and a significant upsurge in asylum seekers has changed all that. And we have seen the emergence of three different strands in politics, all negative towards migrants.
There are the fringe right-wing agitators and parties who use shock tactics – including in-yer face propaganda videos as well as boycotts and blockades. All are posted on social media and shared. These are the ultranationalists, some of whom are fascist, some of whom are out-and-out racists.
Then there is the so-called common sense right; right-of-centre parties and groups whose main messages are around clamping down on migration and deporting any migrant who has failed in an application or who has arrived without papers.
And there are the conventional centrist parties (including left of centre Sinn Féin) who have taken tougher stances, in response to a discernible change in public sentiment – some of which have derived from the high-profile blockades and protests.
Over a third of the 73 candidates are majoring on migrant messages of one hue or another.
Secondly, the campaign itself matters because most people only make up their minds in the final few days. The Irish Times ran an opinion poll at the start of the campaign suggesting that each of the three parties would take a seat each in the three constituencies, with the others going to Independents and smaller parties.
Pictured: Front-runner…Luke Ming Flanagan, pictured here from some time back when he was lobbying with the turf cutters in Ballinasloe.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Eyes on Gaza exhibition to help people in dire situation
Arts Week with Judy Murphy “I believe in equal rights and human rights, without violence,” say...
Marathon mission in memory of dear friend
The sudden death of Carnmore man Cathal Hynes last year left those who knew and loved him bereft....
Galway supporters think it’s a done deal that Shefflin will cut his losses
Inside Track with John McIntyre SINCE Galway’s exit to Dublin in the hurling championship, nob...
Galway goes to the polls
More than 200,000 voters across Galway are registered to go to the polls tomorrow (Friday) as 131...
Farmers backing for water strategy
FARMERS are already enthusiastic participants in the ‘Better Farming for Water’ campaign launched...
Galway edge home thanks to a moment of magic from sharpshooter Walsh
Galway 1-12 Westmeath 0-11 THERE are only so many times a team can get lucky. In a series o...
Tough season ends on a dismal note for Connacht
Leinster 33 Connacht 7 By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT’S season fizzled out as expected at the R...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Homecoming hero The first holiday party of Irish-Americans to arrive in “the old count...
Galway minors underline superiority over the Dubs
Galway 3-18 Dublin 2-18 A Galway minor hurling team not much was thought of ahead of the ch...