A plaque has been unveiled in Tuam in memory of Christy Corcoran, the town’s Community Warden who passed away in May of last year.

The plaque is situated on the new Christy Corcoran Garden Walk linking Tullinadaly Road to the Palace Grounds.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There was a large turnout of family, friends and local councillors this afternoon in Tuam at the unveiling of the plaque which organiser Michael Waldron says is a fitting tribute.

The post Plaque unveiled in Tuam in memory of Community Warden Christy Corcoran appeared first on Galway Bay FM.