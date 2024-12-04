Plans progressing for co-options to Galway city and county councils to fill seats held by new TDs

Plans are progressing for co-options to Galway city and county councils to fill the vacancies caused by the success of General Election candidates

Fianna Fáil’s card carrying members in City West will meet shortly to consider the city council vacancy following John Connolly’s election

It’s understood Deputy Connolly will also have a say in who takes his seat

In the county, the party will hold a selection convention for registered members in the Oranmore/Athenry area to fill the vacancy left by Albert Dolan winning a Dáil seat in Galway East

It’s understood Shelly Herterich Quinn who lost her seat in June’s local elections is among those interested in putting their names forward

Deputy Dolan was also County Cathaoirleach and the position will revert to Fianna Fáil when the co-options are completed

In the meantime the duties will be assumed by Leas-Cathaoirleach Cllr Ollie Turner

Of the other seats vacant on the county council Fine Gael Deputy Pete Roche’s nephew Ethan Roche is understood to be interested in the Tuam area seat while Sinn Féin says it will meet soon to discuss filling Deputy Louis O’Hara’s seat in Athenry/Oranmore

FYI Galway understands that all parties are keen to get the seats finalised as the Seanad elections are due shortly, where city and county councillors hold votes