  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Plans on track to transform old Poolboy site into amenity and recreational park

Published:

Plans on track to transform old Poolboy site into amenity and recreational park
Share story:

The preliminary design has now been completed for the long-awaited transformation of the former Poolboy Landfill site into a vibrant new amenity and recreational park.

The design, which was presented earlier this month, marks a significant milestone in the community’s journey toward reclaiming this space for public use after years of hard work, collaboration, and activism.

Cllr Evelyn Parsons welcomed the news and described it as ‘a monumental step forward for the Ballinasloe area in a long journey towards transforming a major environmental blight on our landscape into a vibrant, eco-friendly destination for all of us to enjoy’.

The park’s preliminary design envisions a range of features, including accessible playgrounds for children, walking trails, picnic areas, sensory spaces, biodiversity initiatives, cycling tracks, and outdoor classrooms and an amphitheatre.

The project was developed with substantial community input to ensure it reflects the needs and desires of local families, children, and seniors, with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

Cllr Parsons acknowledged the work of the council and collaboration with environmental experts and consultants who confirmed that sustainability and safety will remain paramount in the project with continued monitoring and management.

“This park will not only provide a space for relaxation and recreation and attract tourism and economic development, but it will also serve as a symbol of our community’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities,” she said.

“What was once a landfill is now reimagined as a green space that will enrich our lives for generations to come. This speaks to the ongoing efforts to unlock the potential of other disused and derelict facilities in Ballinasloe, which are ripe for transformation.

“The journey to this point has been a long one, starting with the closure of the landfill in 2005 following a legal campaign led by community leaders, activists and council members in the 1990s and beyond.

“A special note of gratitude goes to the brave committed individuals—some no longer with us—who fought for the community and to bring an end to the landfill and to ensure the delivery of an amenity for the people of Ballinasloe,” Cllr Parsons added.

She acknowledged that there was still much work to do and many phases ahead, but with the completion of the preliminary design, the project will now move into the next phases of planning.

“I am confident that, with the community’s ongoing input, we will see this vision for the eco park fully realized,” Cllr Parsons said.

“Everyone who has participated in the process so far—from providing feedback during public consultations to attending meetings are shaping the future of our town, and it’s looking brighter, greener, and more vibrant than ever before,” she concluded.

Pictured at Ballinasloe public consultation event held last November were (from left) Eamonn Donoghue and Carmel Grealy, members of the Poolboy Landfill Remediation Group’; David Basonnet, BSM, Landfill Manager Colin Ryder; Mike Melody of Galway County Council, and Cllr Evelyn Parsons.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
State moves to tackle shortage of rural GPs

The University of Galway is to introduce a Rural and Remote Graduate Entry Medicine Stream – aime...

no_space
Cois Fharraige displays its musical talents – across the decades and generations

Words and photos: Seán Ó Mainnín The crisp diction and clear voice of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain's ...

no_space
OPW urged by Minister for Disability to expand public access to Portumna’s Dowager House

no_space
UG researchers unlock secrets on cooling of North Atlantic Ocean during Ice Age

no_space
Sean-nós singing workshops return to University of Galway tomorrow

no_space
Councillor Helen Ogbu to run for the Labour Party in General Election in Galway West

no_space
City Council has one of highest uptakes of electric vehicles nationwide

no_space
Galway Stroke patients encouraged to take part in Irish Heart Foundation series of online talks that begins tomorrow

no_space
Cleggan Coast Guard tasked with rescue of walkers yesterday at Barr na nÓrán

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up