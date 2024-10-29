Plans on track to transform old Poolboy site into amenity and recreational park

The preliminary design has now been completed for the long-awaited transformation of the former Poolboy Landfill site into a vibrant new amenity and recreational park.

The design, which was presented earlier this month, marks a significant milestone in the community’s journey toward reclaiming this space for public use after years of hard work, collaboration, and activism.

Cllr Evelyn Parsons welcomed the news and described it as ‘a monumental step forward for the Ballinasloe area in a long journey towards transforming a major environmental blight on our landscape into a vibrant, eco-friendly destination for all of us to enjoy’.

The park’s preliminary design envisions a range of features, including accessible playgrounds for children, walking trails, picnic areas, sensory spaces, biodiversity initiatives, cycling tracks, and outdoor classrooms and an amphitheatre.

The project was developed with substantial community input to ensure it reflects the needs and desires of local families, children, and seniors, with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

Cllr Parsons acknowledged the work of the council and collaboration with environmental experts and consultants who confirmed that sustainability and safety will remain paramount in the project with continued monitoring and management.

“This park will not only provide a space for relaxation and recreation and attract tourism and economic development, but it will also serve as a symbol of our community’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities,” she said.

“What was once a landfill is now reimagined as a green space that will enrich our lives for generations to come. This speaks to the ongoing efforts to unlock the potential of other disused and derelict facilities in Ballinasloe, which are ripe for transformation.

“The journey to this point has been a long one, starting with the closure of the landfill in 2005 following a legal campaign led by community leaders, activists and council members in the 1990s and beyond.

“A special note of gratitude goes to the brave committed individuals—some no longer with us—who fought for the community and to bring an end to the landfill and to ensure the delivery of an amenity for the people of Ballinasloe,” Cllr Parsons added.

She acknowledged that there was still much work to do and many phases ahead, but with the completion of the preliminary design, the project will now move into the next phases of planning.

“I am confident that, with the community’s ongoing input, we will see this vision for the eco park fully realized,” Cllr Parsons said.

“Everyone who has participated in the process so far—from providing feedback during public consultations to attending meetings are shaping the future of our town, and it’s looking brighter, greener, and more vibrant than ever before,” she concluded.

Pictured at Ballinasloe public consultation event held last November were (from left) Eamonn Donoghue and Carmel Grealy, members of the Poolboy Landfill Remediation Group’; David Basonnet, BSM, Landfill Manager Colin Ryder; Mike Melody of Galway County Council, and Cllr Evelyn Parsons.