Plans lodged for mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in city

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city.

Westlyn Property Ltd is seeking permission for five blocks at a site at Glenanail, near the existing Riverside Commercial Estate.





They’d consist of 26 units, for various uses including retail, office, cafe, light manufacturing and warehousing.

City planners are due to make a decision in June.

2460118

