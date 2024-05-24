  • Services

Services

Plans lodged for housing development at Headford Road

Published:

Plans lodged for housing development at Headford Road
Share story:

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development at Headford Road.

The project led by Bomac Developments Limited would see two 3-storey duplex blocks constructed at a site at Tornóg.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Overall, there’d be 32 units, mostly single and two-bed.

City planners are due to make a decision in July.

2460144

The post Plans lodged for housing development at Headford Road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
600 people without power in Kilcolgan and Balinderreen

There are around 600 people without power in the areas of Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen. The electr...

no_space
Renmore Army Barracks gives reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open

Renmore Army Barracks has given reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open The C...

no_space
Memorial plaque to be erected on road named after Galway soldier who died in Lebanon

Following the vote of support for the Bóthar Stiofáin Cycle scleme in Knocknacarra, local Council...

no_space
City tuning up for annual Uke Fest

The fifth annual Galway Uke Fest will take place across the city’s Latin Quarter from June 21-23,...

no_space
Galway Councillors’ biggest mistake was €56.6m move to Crown Square

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Everyone makes mistakes. Most mista...

no_space
Average monthly rent in city now stands at €1,860

Galway renters are being crippled by ever-increasing rents in a shrinking market, according to fi...

no_space
A bad spell before half-time is costly for Galway minors

Roscommon 3-5 Galway 0-7 Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium THE Galway minor footballers cam...

no_space
Leader looking to kick-start a new career with the NFL

By Jamie Curley Former Connacht player Darragh Leader is one of the select Irishmen who are ma...

no_space
Galway open campaign with away battle against the Dubs

By Eanna O’Reilly THE Galway senior camogie team get their championship campaign underway on S...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up