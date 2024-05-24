Plans have been lodged for a new housing development at Headford Road.

The project led by Bomac Developments Limited would see two 3-storey duplex blocks constructed at a site at Tornóg.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Overall, there’d be 32 units, mostly single and two-bed.

City planners are due to make a decision in July.

2460144

The post Plans lodged for housing development at Headford Road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.