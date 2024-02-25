Plan to turn old Galway dump into green energy facility
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
A proposal to transform a former dump on the city’s outskirts into a green energy facility will be examined by Galway City Council.
Damien Reddington, Climate Action Co-ordinator at City Hall, confirmed the local authority would assess the suitability of the former landfill site at Carrowbrowne as a potential location for the development of a renewable energy facility.
The proposal was flagged by City Councillor John Connolly (FF) in a written submission to the Council’s Climate Action Plan, which was approved by councillors last week.
In his submission, Cllr Connolly said the former landfill and compost facility on Headford Road should be assessed for their potential to be used as possible sites for generation and storage of renewable energy for the city and environs.
Cllr Connolly raised the issue again at the latest Council meeting, during a discussion of the plan.
He said Galway County Council had given the go-ahead for a solar energy farm near Claregalway, and the City Council should look at using Carrowbrowne for similar green energy projects.
Mr Reddington said the proposal had merit and the Council would look at it.
Cllr Connolly said more could be done in the Council’s Climate Action Plan, “to support the development of renewable energy production”.
The new Climate Action Plan, “includes an objective to develop an energy masterplan to include renewable and energy storage for Galway City, factoring medium and long-term scenarios, beyond 2030”, he said.
“Part of the energy masterplan will include a map of potential sites for development and quantifying power generation potential across the city. It would make sense that the site of the former landfill site would be examined in that context,” added Cllr Connolly.
He said the Carrowbrowne landfill site was about 40 acres. It had been used as landfill since 1972 but ceased taking waste 20 years ago.
“Restoration and remediation activities have been ongoing since then and the remediated site is covered in grass to a large degree. We have seen Galway County Council provide planning permission for a solar farm not too far away in Claregalway,” said Cllr Connolly.
