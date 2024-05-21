  • Services

Moycullen bypass roundabouts being changed as drivers “not using them correctly”

Published:

Moycullen bypass roundabouts being changed as drivers “not using them correctly”
The roundabouts on the Moycullen bypass are being changed – because drivers aren’t using them properly.

A meeting at County Hall heard that since the opening in December, there’s been a lot of confusion with the two approach lanes.


It was confirmed that works are now taking place to reduce the approaches to a single lane.

Councillor Noel Thomas told David Nevin the lanes aren’t being used correctly and there’s been a lot of near misses.

