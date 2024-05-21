Tuam launch for Croí’s Community Mobile Health Unit
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The heart and stroke charity Croí has chosen Tuam as the location to launch its Community Mobile Health Unit.
The initiative is possible thanks to the Joe and Helen O’Toole Trust, and as a result the Unit will be unveiled outside O’Tooles SuperValu in Tuam this Thursday.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The mobile health unit will deliver cardiovascular health checks and provide educational resources to members of the community.
It will be launched this Thursday from 10am-2pm and will feature interactive demonstrations and health checks, and will give the community an opportunity to engage with the Croí team.
The post Tuam launch for Croí’s Community Mobile Health Unit appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Government funding for Headford, An Cheathrú Rua and Oranmore under Town Support Fund
Three towns in Galway will receive €10,000 each in funding to support community developments and ...
Two days of road resurfacing works to get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill
Two days of road resurfacing works will get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill As a res...
Deal reached between HSE and County Council for sale of Grove House Site in Gort
A deal has been reached between the HSE and Galway County Council for the sale of the Grove House...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery’s Bar Bohermore with hotel
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery’s Bar Bohermore with hotel An Appea...
Moycullen bypass roundabouts being changed as drivers “not using them correctly”
The roundabouts on the Moycullen bypass are being changed – because drivers aren’t us...
County Cathaoirleach and Oranmore councillor Liam Carroll announces retirement from local politics
County Cathaoirleach and Oranmore councillor Liam Carroll has announced he is retiring from local...
Ardrahan woman honoured with IACP Western Regional Award
An Ardrahan woman has won a Western Regional Award from the Irish Assosication for Counselling an...
Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway
There has been a slight decrease in the number of complaints made to the Ombudsman for Children f...
ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus
ATU is to host a conference about Digital Innovation in Sport at its Galway Dublin Road campus th...