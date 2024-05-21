County Cathaoirleach and Oranmore councillor Liam Carroll announces retirement from local politics
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
County Cathaoirleach and Oranmore councillor Liam Carroll has announced he is retiring from local politics.
He had declared his intention to run as an independent in the upcoming elections and was canvassing up to recently.
But the former Fine Gael politician – who left the party after they failed to select him as a candidate – has since decided to step down.
This was his second term as councillor – having first gained a seat in 2009, losing it in 2014, and being part of just 5 percent of councillors who reclaimed a lost seat in 2019.
Councillor Carroll explained to David Nevin why he decided to step back.
