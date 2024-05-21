  • Services

Ardrahan woman honoured with IACP Western Regional Award

Published:

Ardrahan woman honoured with IACP Western Regional Award
An Ardrahan woman has won a Western Regional Award from the Irish Assosication for Counselling and Psychotherapy

Michelle Caufield is the lead trainer and faciltator in the education and training department in the Galway Rape Crisis Centre, and played a key role in developing the Manuela Schools Programme.


The IACP awards honour accredited members who have made a notable contribution to the counselling and psychotherapy field in their region.

The award was given out at the recent annual IACP conference at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo.

