Government funding for Headford, An Cheathrú Rua and Oranmore under Town Support Fund
Three towns in Galway will receive €10,000 each in funding to support community developments and projects,
The combined €30,000 will help support Headford, An Cheathrú Rua and Oranmore in developing their Town Teams.
The teams will work toward tackling vacancy and dereliction to help breathe new life back into their towns.
The funding is part of the Town Centre First Government initiative, which also recently added Athenry and Gort to the national plan.
