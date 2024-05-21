Two days of road resurfacing works to get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill

Two days of road resurfacing works will get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill

As a result this section of the road will be temporally closed to through traffic between 7.45 am and 6pm tomorrow and Thursday





Diversions will be in place and road users are requested to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys

