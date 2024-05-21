  • Services

Services

Two days of road resurfacing works to get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill

Published:

Two days of road resurfacing works to get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill
Share story:

Two days of road resurfacing works will get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill

As a result this section of the road will be temporally closed to through traffic between 7.45 am and 6pm tomorrow and Thursday


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Diversions will be in place and road users are requested to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys

The post Two days of road resurfacing works to get underway tomorrow on the R353 at Ballinakill appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Government funding for Headford, An Cheathrú Rua and Oranmore under Town Support Fund

Three towns in Galway will receive €10,000 each in funding to support community developments and ...

no_space
Tuam launch for Croí’s Community Mobile Health Unit

The heart and stroke charity Croí has chosen Tuam as the location to launch its Community Mobile ...

no_space
Deal reached between HSE and County Council for sale of Grove House Site in Gort

A deal has been reached between the HSE and Galway County Council for the sale of the Grove House...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery’s Bar Bohermore with hotel

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery’s Bar Bohermore with hotel An Appea...

no_space
Moycullen bypass roundabouts being changed as drivers “not using them correctly”

The roundabouts on the Moycullen bypass are being changed – because drivers aren’t us...

no_space
County Cathaoirleach and Oranmore councillor Liam Carroll announces retirement from local politics

County Cathaoirleach and Oranmore councillor Liam Carroll has announced he is retiring from local...

no_space
Ardrahan woman honoured with IACP Western Regional Award

An Ardrahan woman has won a Western Regional Award from the Irish Assosication for Counselling an...

no_space
Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway

There has been a slight decrease in the number of complaints made to the Ombudsman for Children f...

no_space
ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus

ATU is to host a conference about Digital Innovation in Sport at its Galway Dublin Road campus th...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up