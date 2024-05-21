  • Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery's Bar Bohermore with hotel

Published:

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over plans to replace Tonery’s Bar Bohermore with hotel
An Appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the granting of permission to replace Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore with a hotel.


The project would see the bar demolished, and replaced with a multi-storey hotel offering 182 bedrooms.

The original plan led by Carra Shore Hotel (Galway) Limited was for 3 floors over ground floor, and 2 floors below.

City planners approved the plans last month, but with almost 30 conditions attached.

The most significant is that the plans must be redesigned to remove the third floor, in the interest of visual amenity and the protection of residential amenity.

The plans received a very high volume of submissions heralding the project as a positive development for the future of the area.

But some argued against the hotel, particularly the fact it would offer no car parking.

Other submissions claimed it’s not a hotel but effectively a hostel, given it has no bar or restaurant, and has no benefit for local residents.

An Taisce has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in September.

