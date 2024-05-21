  • Services

Services

Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway

Published:

Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway
Share story:

There has been a slight decrease in the number of complaints made to the Ombudsman for Children from Galway in 2023.

Last year, 52 complaints were submitted by young people across the city and county – a drop of 20 on the year before.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Nationally there were almost 1800 complaints about public services for children last year, with most cases involving those between 10-14 years.

Education was the biggest concern, followed by health and complaints about the child and family agency Tusla.

82 percent of complaints came from parents, and 3 percent from children themselves.

The post Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus

ATU is to host a conference about Digital Innovation in Sport at its Galway Dublin Road campus th...

no_space
New 22-home social housing development officially opened In Glenamaddy

Dozens of families are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after a new 22-home social housin...

no_space
Former convent could soon be cultural space

There was unanimous support from area councillors at their final meeting for a funding applicatio...

no_space
Former Connacht and Ireland out-half signs up for Galway Hospice Croagh Patrick Climb

Rugby legend Eric Elwood plans to tackle Croagh Patrick this summer – to raise money for Galway H...

no_space
Galway County Council honours Keith Finnegan with civic reception

Galway County Council has honoured Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan with a civic reception fo...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a significant mixed use development in Barna. The pro...

no_space
Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region

Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands N...

no_space
Three Galway beaches awarded both Blue Flag and Green Coast award in 2024

Three of Galway’s beaches have been awarded both The Blue Flag and Green Coast Award for th...

no_space
Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village

There’s frustration over the continued lack of public transport in Claregalway – desp...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up