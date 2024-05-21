Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There has been a slight decrease in the number of complaints made to the Ombudsman for Children from Galway in 2023.
Last year, 52 complaints were submitted by young people across the city and county – a drop of 20 on the year before.
Nationally there were almost 1800 complaints about public services for children last year, with most cases involving those between 10-14 years.
Education was the biggest concern, followed by health and complaints about the child and family agency Tusla.
82 percent of complaints came from parents, and 3 percent from children themselves.
The post Slight decrease in complaints made to Ombudsman for Children by young people in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
