  • Services

Services

Peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy to stand in city elections at the age of 89

Published:

Peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy to stand in city elections at the age of 89
Share story:

Well known peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy has announced she will stand in the upcoming local elections in Galway City.

The 89 year old anti-war protestor has been jailed on occassion for her staunch opposition to war, including the use of Shannon by the US military.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Among her priorities are restoring greater power to Galway City Council, supporting pay for home parents, and making Galway a beacon of peace and support for human and animal rights.

At her launch on Shop Street, Margaretta spoke to Sarah Slevin.

The post Peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy to stand in city elections at the age of 89 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Lady Gregory Hotel award for environmental practices

Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort were delighted to be among sixty businesses in the Burren Ecotourism N...

no_space
Call for city council to redevelop old Hunters Caravan Park on west of city into ‘super park’

Galway City Council is being urged to redevelop the old Hunters Caravan Park site on the west sid...

no_space
Aran Islands writer crowned champion in All Ireland Scholarships Creative Writing Competition

An Aran Islands native has been crowned the overall winner of the 2024 Roger Downer Creative Writ...

no_space
Portiuncula Hospital restricts visitors due to Norovirus outbreak

Portiuncula University Hospital is restricting visitors in parts of the hospital due to a Norovir...

no_space
Taoiseach admits excuse of no demand for closed Clifden hospital “does not fly”

The Taoiseach has admitted that the excuse of there being no demand for Clifden Hospital “d...

no_space
Record €1.6m granted in sports funding for Galway

A record €1.6m has been allocated to sport cubs, groups and facilities across Galway city and cou...

no_space
Permission sought for significant commercial and residential development in Oughterard

Planning permission is being sought for a significant mixed-use commercial and residential develo...

no_space
Portumna has Galway’s cheapest average monthly rent

CSO figures have revealed that Portumna is the area in Galway with the cheapest average monthly r...

no_space
Hundreds of experts descend on Galway for major tech festival

More than 300 international and local tech experts will be in Galway for the next week to attend ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up