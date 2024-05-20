Ballinasloe facility to be turned into domestic violence refuge

Galway County Council is to proceed with the acquisition of the former St. Brigid’s Nurses’ Home in Ballinasloe.

The news was confirmed during the meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council.

The former nurses’ home is located on a 64-acre parcel of land on Church Street, Creagh.

At the meeting, Director of Services Liam Hanrahan offered insights into the repurposing plans – culminating in the modernisation of the building into a domestic violence refuge – as well as outlining the potential for allocation of lands for Creagh and town recreational and flood relief purposes.

The news has been warmly welcomed by local Cllr. Evelyn Parsons, who has spearheaded a plan to convert the building to a domestic violence refuge.

“This acquisition will mark a pivotal moment in addressing the pressing need for own-door accommodation in a domestic violence refuge for women and children,” she said.

“This project will receive supports from Galway County Council in collaboration with COPE Galway and CUAN as well as funding from governmental departments.

“The initiative not only serves the region but also specifically the county and the Ballinasloe East Galway area.

“There is currently no domestic violence refuge in the administrative area of Galway County Council, and it is much needed as the escalation of domestic violence year on year demonstrates,” she added.

Cllr. Parsons had driven initiative since joining the Council over three years ago and she has expressed gratitude to all involved including: Galway County Council staff, planners, and the HSE.

“The acquired land will be utilised to meet the demand for recreational spaces in the Creagh area, potentially featuring playgrounds to enrich the community’s amenities,” explained Cllr. Parsons.

“Additionally, the parcel of land holds promise for the Office of Public Works to advance the Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme, benefiting the entire town and its surroundings.

“By repurposing the derelict St. Brigid’s Nurses’ Home, this development will significantly enhance the town’s aesthetics with the development of what has become an eyesore building, while providing a secure site for essential services.”

Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons outside the former St Brigid’s Nursing Home in Ballinasloe.