Patricia goes to dogs with latest novel
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The Lost Dogs, for ages 6+, is the latest novel from Galway author and Children’s Laureate Patricia Forde and it follows the adventures of three canines who are all lost; labrador Luna, cocker spaniel Bella, and Eddie who is a terrier.
Luna is a worrier who can’t imagine how her family will survive without her to look after them. Bella has lost most of her memories but can still recall a home where she was loved. Eddie is an optimist who sees the funny side of everything.
But his owner has died and it looks as if Eddie might end up in the dog pound.
The three are thrown together when their worlds fall apart, and it results in the biggest adventure of their doggy lives. They break out of prison, go on the run, become shipwrecked and homeless; they dodge a cruel dog warden and they risk their lives to save other dogs from a criminal gang. However much they have lost, these three discover a new kind of family in each other. And, yet, they still face the biggest question of all: will they find their way home?
James Brown’s illustrations on the cover and flyleaf pages will remind people of a certain age of the wonderful Enid Blyton books, especially her series about the Famous Five.
The Lost Dogs is dedicated to Patricia’s son James and the memory of their family dog Ben. Published by UK company, Uclan it’s in good bookshops and costs circa €10.
Pictured: Patricia Forde’s latest novel The Lost Dogs, is dedicated to her son, James, and to the family’s late dog, Ben, seen here as she read to him from a previous book for younger children.
