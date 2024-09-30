Outstanding opportunity to purchase house and lands for sale at Crusheeny, Claregalway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Keane Mahony Smith Auctioneers are handling an excellent residential holding of c. 42 acres with 38 acres of prime quality agricultural lands suitable for tillage or grazing. There is also extensive road frontage suitable for residential sites STPP.
Located just 3km from the prosperous village of Claregalway, 9km from Oranmore and 12km Galway City.
The house is beautifully set back from the road in a magnificent backdrop of mature trees and an orchard, suitable for modernisation and extension. The internal accommodation comprises 2 reception rooms, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and bathroom.
There is also a yard, stone building and a cattle crush.
The lands extend to the Clare River with water laid on and there are also additional outbuildings to the rear of the lands.
This is an outstanding opportunity to purchase a residential holding within 10 miles of Galway City accessible to Claregalway, Oranmore, Athenry and with a host of services on its doorstep. The setting of the house is outstanding, being set back off the road in a mature, wooded setting and c. 42 acres of which 38 acres are of excellent quality suitable for tillage, grazing, equine, intensive farming etc.
A.M.V: €825,000
Auctioneers in charge of sale: Keane Mahony Smith, 37 Prospect Hill, Galway. 091-563744
