This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The North Western Garda region, which includes Galway, has had the largest drop in Burglary & Related offences so far this year.

Figures for quarter one of 2025 released by the Central Statistics Office show there was a drop of 14 percent.

The CSO has also revealed there was a 6 percent drop in Robbery, Extortion & Hijacking offences in the North Western Region.

While the area also saw a four percent decrase in Damage to Property & to the Environment