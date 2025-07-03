  • Services

Gardaí seek help in finding missing young woman from Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in finding a young woman missing from Ballybane

21-year-old Natalie Cullinane was reported missing from her home in Ballybane on Tuesday (july 1)

Natalie is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Natalie’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

