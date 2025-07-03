Major milestone as Salthill development strategy moves to next stage

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A major milestone has been reached for the redevelopment and rejuvenation of Salthill.

It’s after successful workshops with design teams, which outlined a ‘beech street’ as a key concept for the vision for the future of Salthill.

The Salthill Village and Seafront Framework Plan will move to its third stage of engagement in the coming months.

Galway City Council teamed up with urban design consultants Allies and Morrison on the two-day design event.

The planning workshop was aimed at developing ideas for improving the public realm, movement, and accessibility in Salthill.

This follows the recent launch of a report which outlines the outcomes of an extensive engagement programme that began in February 2025.

The third stage of the Salthill Village and Seafront Framework Plan will involve wider public consultation, which will allow interested parties to view and input into the concepts.



