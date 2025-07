This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry has been chosen as a pilot town for a new school application system from October

Participating schools include Presentation College, Clarin College and Coláiste an Eachréidh.

Athenry and four other towns – Celbridge, Clonakilty, Greystones and Tullamore – will pilot the single application system for children who are due to start first year in 2027.

Education Minister Helen McEntee hopes the new system will help speed up the application process