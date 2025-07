This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Davy Galway is expanding its regional presence, with its Galway office now serving all of Connacht, along with Clare and Limerick.

Set up in 1926, the Davy Group is a leading provider of wealth and capital markets services in Ireland.

As part of the expansion, Davy has appointed Barry Kennedy and Leah Cawley to key roles within the Western team.