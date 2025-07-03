Government funding for Mountbellew and Connemara farm safety projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding has been awarded to two farm safety projects in Connemara and Mountbellew.

Just over €30,000 will go to Mountbellew Agricultural College for a Tractor Driving Skills programme.

While just over €20,000 will help fund a Farm Community Health and Safety Forum in Connemara.

It’s part of a 1.68 million euro funding call announced by the Departments of Agriculture and Farm Safety.

It comes as the HSA has launched a new action plan to tackle the large number of farm deaths.

Almost two in five workplace deaths over the last decade happened on farms.

The Health and Safety Authority says the plan includes virtual reality training and practical supports for older farmers, who remain the most vulnerable demographic.