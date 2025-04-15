Oughterard bucks the trend with the opening of new bar

At a time when bars are closing across the country, Oughterard village is bucking the trend with the opening of Clancy’s Bar.

Rory Clancy purchased the bar, which was originally Lydon’s Bar, in early January and has been working since to convert the bar, to serve food from 9am to 3pm daily, and a venue for music and sport in the evenings.

Rory put out an appeal to locals in the area for old photos and memorabilia and said the response had been incredible.

The walls inside are adorned with old photos that will trigger many happy memories of bygone times and people from the area.

Clancy’s Bar will opened last Friday evening.