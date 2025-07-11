Mixed feelings over outdoor hospitality in Galway’s Woodquay

Tables and chairs placed on roads outside hospitality businesses in Woodquay in June and early July were ‘unauthorised’ according to City Hall – because they did not have outdoor furniture licences.

And while bars are in the process of ‘regularising’ their temporary on-street outdoor areas, some non-hospitality businesses in Woodquay have complained about this summer’s road closure.

Galway City Council closed one side of the road in Woodquay from June 27, as part of its ‘outdoor living enhancement scheme’.

The temporary closure, operating 24/7, runs until September 1, and includes outbound from Daly’s Place (L-5119) to a point 29 metres southeast of its intersection with Headford Road (R-866).

This facilitated hospitality businesses to use the road as an outdoor area for customers, effectively expanding each bar’s overall capacity.

But the Council has confirmed that businesses must hold a Section 254 Outdoor Furniture Licence to place tables and chairs outside. And the Council said that several bars in Woodquay did not have these licences in place during the first week of the closure.

On July 4, an official in the Council’s Planning Department said five named bars, “do not currently have S254 licences, but they have either applied or are applying for their licences”.

If the licences were granted, the public can appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála, the Council said.

The ‘unauthorised’ furniture was confirmed in writing to non-hospitality businesses in Woodquay, who were not happy with the road closures – or the manner in which they were brought in.

One business owner, who asked not to be named, said they were unaware of the closure until it happened.

Woodquay road closures occurred in 2021, 2022, and 2023, but not 2024.

As part of its public consultation for this year, the Council placed ads in the Galway Advertiser, but this local businessperson said, “I did not see it . . . there was no consultation with day traders”.

Pictured: Road closures will facilitate businesses in Woodquay to accommodate more customers outdoors, as shown here previously. PHOTO: JOE O’SHAUGHNESSY.