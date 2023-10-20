Nursing home slammed over fire safety and money issues
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
A Galway City nursing home was not appropriately managing money owned by residents and “may be using it for purposes other than for the resident it belonged to”.
A damning report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) into Aperee Living in Ballinfoile on the Headford Road also found the operator had failed to take urgent action to address serious fire safety risks two years after they were identified in Aperee’s own assessment.
It was an identical situation at their facility in Ballinasloe in relation to fire safety.
Following a follow-up inspection eight months after the nursing home’s negative findings, Aperee submitted a plan to address the fire risks, but no work had been carried out and they could show no evidence that it was about to.
Even after the Chief Inspector of the HIQA warned the authority would order a ban on admissions to the home, no fire safety work was undertaken. On the day of the inspection there were 55 residents living in four double bedrooms and 52 single bedrooms.
The November 2021 assessment found the upper floor of the three-floor centre had limited “compartmentation”, which meant that up to 20 residents would have to be evacuated at the same time from the floor.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the October 20 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
10,000 people in Galway affected by drinking water restriction notices last year
Almost 10,000 people across Galway were impacted by Boil Water or water restriction notices last ...
Kinvara Boil Water Notice described as ‘farcical’
A Boil Water Notice, which has been in place in Kinvara for ten days, has been described as ̵...
Ministers are only interested in photo ops when in Galway
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley A Fine Gael City councillor gave ...
Number of Gardaí on the streets slashed in Galway
The number of Gardaí patrolling the city streets and solving crimes had been slashed by a quarter...
Marked increase in drug-driving detections in Galway
Up to 50% of intoxicated driving cases in recent weeks are as a result of drug driving, according...
Connacht swing into action in home clash with Ospreys
RUGBY fans still smarting from Ireland’s elimination from the World Cup in France last weekend ca...
Maree men pull off narrow away victory over Killorglin
IT was a mixed weekend on the road for Galway basketball sides, with Maree claiming a win in Kerr...
United aim to complete 100% home record being presentation of First Division trophy
It will be a night of celebration in Eamonn Deacy Park tonight Friday when Galway United are pres...
Transport Minister must ‘clear the air’ on transport review for Galway
A Galway West TD has called on Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, to ‘clear the air’ on the publicat...